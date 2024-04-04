David Kennon Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

David Kennon Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $14,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.68. 185,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,184. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

