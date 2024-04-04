David Kennon Inc Has $5.37 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

David Kennon Inc lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.4% of David Kennon Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,378,000 after acquiring an additional 223,449 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,107,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,840,000 after acquiring an additional 382,150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,401. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

