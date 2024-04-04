David Kennon Inc Purchases 528 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

David Kennon Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. David Kennon Inc owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPHD traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $44.27. 73,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,080. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

