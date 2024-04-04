DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Increases Dividend to $1.56 Per Share

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 1.5551 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.37.

DBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $106.85 on Thursday. DBS Group has a 52 week low of $88.98 and a 52 week high of $109.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.18.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

