DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Increases Dividend to $1.56 Per Share

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 1.5551 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.37.
DBS Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $106.85 on Thursday. DBS Group has a 52 week low of $88.98 and a 52 week high of $109.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.18.
About DBS Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DBS Group
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Gold Rush: Exploring 5 Sector Giants Amidst Soaring Prices
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.