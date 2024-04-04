Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $413.92 and last traded at $413.70. Approximately 293,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,496,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $406.03.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.57.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

