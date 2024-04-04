Defender Capital LLC. Buys Shares of 150,324 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,000. Veralto accounts for 4.3% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Defender Capital LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Veralto at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $87.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $90.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.22.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLTO. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

