Defender Capital LLC. Decreases Stake in OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX)

Defender Capital LLC. cut its stake in OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,870 shares during the quarter. Defender Capital LLC. owned 0.87% of OncoCyte worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.
OncoCyte Price Performance
OCX stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. OncoCyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
