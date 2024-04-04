Defender Capital LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,135 shares during the period. STAAR Surgical comprises approximately 7.9% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $22,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. Mizuho cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 1,750 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 156,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $4,463,784.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,764,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,569,770.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 162,526 shares of company stock worth $4,640,055 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of STAA stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.86 and a beta of 0.86. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $73.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

