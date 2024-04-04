Defender Capital LLC. Has $595,000 Position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Sentinus LLC boosted its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF alerts:

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of INFL opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Profile

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.