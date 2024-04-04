Defender Capital LLC. Sells 214,835 Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Defender Capital LLC. trimmed its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,969,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,835 shares during the quarter. Lineage Cell Therapeutics makes up 1.9% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Defender Capital LLC. owned 2.84% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 88.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,138,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 30,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,849,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 566,385 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Don M. Bailey purchased 96,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 158,801 shares in the company, valued at $165,153.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 6,730,770 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,666,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,332,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don M. Bailey purchased 96,155 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $100,001.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,153.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.20% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. Analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LCTX

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.