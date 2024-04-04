Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Holdings Trimmed by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Stock Down 0.5 %

Denison Mines stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,831,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,175,202. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1,069.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

