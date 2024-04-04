Derbend Asset Management Has $714,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Derbend Asset Management cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $438.03. The company had a trading volume of 37,761,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,615,715. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.07.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

