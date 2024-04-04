Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Down 7.7%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.43. Approximately 20,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 134,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

DNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

