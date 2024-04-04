Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.30

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 48508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,889 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,276,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,271,000 after buying an additional 265,810 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,383,000 after buying an additional 192,990 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,211,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,979,000 after purchasing an additional 130,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 353,167 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.