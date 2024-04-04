Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,153,000 after purchasing an additional 270,162 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,203,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 44,284 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,566,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 67,535 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

