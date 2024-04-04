Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,346 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616,003 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,143,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,882,000 after purchasing an additional 112,236 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,208,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,607,000 after buying an additional 444,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,409,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,816,000 after acquiring an additional 180,435 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,247 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

