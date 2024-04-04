DIMO Self Reported Market Cap Tops $34.95 Million (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, DIMO has traded down 9% against the dollar. One DIMO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIMO has a market capitalization of $34.95 million and approximately $935,638.82 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIMO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DIMO

DIMO launched on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 210,686,768.93221712 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.39437634 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $703,109.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.