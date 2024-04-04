Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock traded down $19.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $486.31. 477,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,170. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $508.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $444.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.13.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.66.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

