DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s previous close.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.61.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $138.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of -97.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.79. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $143.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.48 and its 200-day moving average is $102.16.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,281.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 591,087 shares of company stock worth $68,153,620. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in DoorDash by 13.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

