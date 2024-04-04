DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Boosts Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.4 %

KVUE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,067,973. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.