DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys 1,565 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,738 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 3.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $20,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

