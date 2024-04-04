DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

NYSE TCN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.17. 205,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,689,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). Tricon Residential had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $226.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

TCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

About Tricon Residential

(Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

See Also

