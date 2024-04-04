DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $42.04. 2,160,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,759,468. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

