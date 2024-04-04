DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,105 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned approximately 0.35% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBU. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after acquiring an additional 238,803 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,455,000 after acquiring an additional 128,970 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 28,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

BBU traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $21.55. 25,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,220. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

BBU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

