DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases New Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,802,000 after buying an additional 250,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,374,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,724,000 after acquiring an additional 52,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after buying an additional 168,284 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,971,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after buying an additional 227,319 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,942,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 1.5 %

BEPC stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 191,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

