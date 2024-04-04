DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Reduces Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned approximately 0.05% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $1,769,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $1,522,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $323.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.92. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.09 and a 12-month high of $335.25. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

