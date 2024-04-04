DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 1,872 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 196,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,425,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PBA traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 113,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.20. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $36.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.4944 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBA. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

