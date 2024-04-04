DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 300 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,160. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

