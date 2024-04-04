DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 331 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 157,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,752. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 134.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

