DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 4,730 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up 2.0% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,507,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 446,233 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,793,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,019,000 after buying an additional 582,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

MFC traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.77. 321,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.298 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

