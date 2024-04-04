DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Takes $1.35 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after acquiring an additional 149,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,007,000 after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.57. The company had a trading volume of 180,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,094. The company has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.50.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FI shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

