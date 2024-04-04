DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Trims Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,480,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,177,000 after purchasing an additional 690,057 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,327,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,334,000 after purchasing an additional 388,652 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,412,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,591,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,960,000 after buying an additional 475,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.08. 1,426,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,440,645. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.15.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.1033 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVE

About Cenovus Energy

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.