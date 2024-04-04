Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Down 4.6%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.23 and last traded at $40.24. Approximately 180,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,001,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DNB Markets lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. The company had revenue of $163.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 162,663 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after buying an additional 75,584 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 218,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

