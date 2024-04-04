Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,631 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Macquarie increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,645. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

