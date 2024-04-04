Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,985 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.60. 379,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,443. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

