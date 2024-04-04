Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $360,472,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $329,179,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $235.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.