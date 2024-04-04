Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBWB. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 143,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 309,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 43,326 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $53.79.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.4265 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

