Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.55. 302,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $106.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

