Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 57,758 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,154,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,302. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

