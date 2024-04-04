Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $771,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPF. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,148,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,443,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $865,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPF traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.67. 2,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $64.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

