Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,884,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,968,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE:RL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,780. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.30. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $192.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.