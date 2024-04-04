Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 226 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,750. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

