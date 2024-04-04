Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 515 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.65. 3,214,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,686,207. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $68.18.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.