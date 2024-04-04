Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 695 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PayPal by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $66.04. 3,947,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,698,359. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

