Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

MCD stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $275.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $198.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.60.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

