Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Receives $235.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUOL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,833,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $9,149,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,188 shares in the company, valued at $25,489,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,223 shares of company stock valued at $32,508,995. 19.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,529,000 after purchasing an additional 213,552 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Duolingo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after acquiring an additional 379,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,320,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,239,000 after acquiring an additional 129,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,061,000 after acquiring an additional 303,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $220.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 647.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $116.82 and a twelve month high of $245.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.21.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

