Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.9% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ecolab worth $36,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ECL opened at $228.33 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $231.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.