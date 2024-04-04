Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $690.97

Shares of Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 690.97 ($8.67) and last traded at GBX 690 ($8.66), with a volume of 205679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 686 ($8.61).

Edinburgh Investment Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 670.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 666.17. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 527.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Edinburgh Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,076.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Edinburgh Investment

In related news, insider Annabel Tagoe-Bannerman acquired 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.56) per share, for a total transaction of £4,992.24 ($6,266.93). In other news, insider Annabel Tagoe-Bannerman acquired 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.56) per share, for a total transaction of £4,992.24 ($6,266.93). Also, insider Elisabeth Stheeman acquired 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.39) per share, with a total value of £3,680.68 ($4,620.49). 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

