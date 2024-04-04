Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $690.97

Shares of Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 690.97 ($8.67) and last traded at GBX 690 ($8.66), with a volume of 205679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 686 ($8.61).
Edinburgh Investment Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 670.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 666.17. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 527.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 3.88.
Edinburgh Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,076.92%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Edinburgh Investment
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Edinburgh Investment
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Most Active Penny Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Why These Nuclear Stocks Could Beat Solar and Wind Energy Stocks
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Levi Strauss Stock: Trend-Following Signal, Reversal is On
Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.