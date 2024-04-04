Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of EDUC opened at $2.81 on Friday. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
