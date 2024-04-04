Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of EDUC opened at $2.81 on Friday. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

