Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $92.00 at Evercore ISI

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.09. 1,367,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.72. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,604 shares of company stock valued at $16,022,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

